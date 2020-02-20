Brookdale Riverwalk resident Betty Newman needs a little reason to smile and get out of her home every once in a while these days.
It's been difficult for her lately ever since her husband died, and sometimes it's been easier to stay home and sequester herself in order to grieve.
But she got the chance to bring some cheer Thursday to Cal State Bakersfield students — and herself — by passing out red, pink and white carnations as random acts of kindness. A CSUB alumna herself, she said this was exactly what she needed to help her see some sunshine again — figuratively and literally.
"When I first heard about it, I thought, 'Why in the world would these young people want to have any interaction with old people?' That wasn't the case at all," Newman said. "Everybody was very friendly and appreciative and it was very rewarding."
Residents and staff members at Brookdale Riverwalk joined forces with CSUB's spirit squad Thursday to celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day. All throughout the day, elderly residents went to different locations in town — Hoffmann Hospice, Walmart, fire departments, the college campus — to show kindness is ageless.
As soon as the elderly residents made their way to CSUB, they grabbed a handful of carnations and took off to make someone's day. Pauline Racicot, who participated in the event last year, said she wanted to come back because "it's a nice way to spend time with kids."
Linked arm and arm with her partner, Monica Coleman, a junior psychology major, they entered Starbucks and passed out almost all of their flowers, which was met with genuine surprise and excitement from students busy working on homework and studying.
"This is adorable," exclaimed Diya Borooah, a freshman nursing major, when she received her flower.
Sophomore biology major Suleyma James-Haggerty said this was an unexpected but pleasant surprise and hopes more people do little acts of kindness "because you don't know what kind of day someone is having."
Racicot even took a photo and got hugs from a few young women in the coffee shop.
"This is great ... a nice change of mind," Racicot said.
"I think it's so cute to see everyone's face light up," added Coleman.
Brookdale resident Lou Sanders said she wasn't sure how students would react to a stranger giving them a flower, but they all appreciated the gesture. She also loved seeing so many walk around with one in their backpack, hand or hair.
Junior liberal studies major and dance team member Noemi Salazar, another participant Thursday, is used to attending several campus events that make people smile and give them a little pep in their step. But this random act of kindness made her feel good knowing she was helping her peers feel like they belong on campus.
"With people feeling welcomed, they're able to perform at their very best, and I think that's a really key concept," Salazar said. "When they have a good strong base, they will be able to succeed with anything they want to achieve."
What a great story, way better than all the Trump nonsense yesterday!
