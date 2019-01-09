A 72-year-old Bakersfield man was found unresponsive in his swimming pool and later died, a Kern County Sheriff’s report says.
Richard Stricker was found at 8:11 a.m., Tuesday, at his residence at the 700 block of Pembroke Ave., the report said.
He was transported to Adventist Health Bakersfield, where he died at 9:14 a.m., according to the report.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
