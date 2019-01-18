El Portillo Mexican Grill on 101 B St. in Taft has been closed due to multiple inspection violations, according to the Kern County Public Health Department.
The violations included no labels on numerous bulk food containers, and backed-up floor drains in the kitchen, according to the report.
Due to the backed-up drains, dish washing and food preparation sinks were not accessible for use, according to the report.
The only hand washing sink in the kitchen was not usable, according to the report.
Also, an employee who was handling food at the restaurant did not have a valid food handler certificate, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.