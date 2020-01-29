Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day will take place Friday.
The event will help raise community awareness about the EITC tax credit for low-income working families and individuals, according to a press release.
The event will take place at 2 p.m. at the CAPK VTIA office located at 300 19th St. There will be no cost tax preparation services available through the Kern VITA Partnership, according to the release.
