It all started out as a normal weekend for the Lee and Nixon families.
Dustin Lee and Joey Nixon headed out to Lake Buena Vista Friday from their homes in Simi Valley while their wives, Katie Lee and Britney Nixon, stayed back to celebrate the birthday of one of their friends. The next day, Katie and Britney loaded up a car and drove to Lake Buena Vista with their kids, eager to spend a weekend together on the water in the Lee's boat.
The normal weekend took a turn at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday when the two families stopped at a fueling station, and their boat caught on fire, sending all eight to the hospital with severe burns.
All four kids, Dylan Lee, 9; Dominic Lee, 1; Landen Nixon, 9; and Teegan Nixon, 6, were hospitalized for severe burns.
Katie and Dustin Lee were also hospitalized for severe burns to their arms, faces and legs. Britney Nixon has severe burns on her body, but Joey Nixon was released from the hospital Sunday.
All are expected to be OK physically, said family friend Sara Miller, who is acting as a spokeswoman for the families.
"You don’t anticipate what can happen to you just from going out on a weekend trip," Miller said. "We’re just so glad they’re alive, because it could’ve been a lot worse. We’re so happy they’re still here."
Miller spent time at Kern Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Sunday after they all arrived. She said everyone is in good spirits and "is staying strong" despite the severe injuries, looming skin graft surgeries and extensive hospital stays. Miller estimated everyone still in the hospital will stay there for at least three weeks — but the healing process won't stop when the hospital stay is over.
"It’s gonna be awhile for their bodies to heal," Miller said. "It’s gonna be a long road. Nobody expects anything like this to happen to them."
GoFundMe pages have been set up for both the Nixon and Lee families. As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Nixon family's fund had raised more than $7,500, and the Lee's family had raised more than $12,000.
Miller said the Nixons and the Lees, who don't often ask for help, are grateful for the support.
"There’s no other words to say other than thank you," Miller said. "How else do you even react to something like that?"
Anyone interested can donate to the Nixon family's and the Lee family's GoFundMe accounts.
