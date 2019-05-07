List of priests

Here is the full list of names of priests accused of sexual abuse provided by SNAP through the website bishopaccountability.org

Fr. William Allison

Fr. Gaspar Bautista

Fr. Brian Bjorklund

Fr. John Bradley

Fr. Tod Brown

Fr. Stuart Campbell

Fr. Hermy Ceniza

Fr. James Collins

Fr. Basil Congro

Fr Donald Farmer

Fr. Don Flickinger

Fr. Miguel Flores

Fr. Benjamin Gabriel

Fr. Robert Gamel

Fr. Louis Garcia

Fr. Craig Harrison

Fr. Anthony Herdegen

Fr. John Lastiri

Fr. Vincent O' Connell

Fr. Joseph Pacheco

Fr. Thomas Purcell

Fr. Eric Swearingen