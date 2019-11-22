The Kern Leaders Academy, a program conducted by the Kern County Taxpayers Education Fund, has announced the graduation of its 2019 class.
The eight graduates, who come from a variety of business and service backgrounds, spent 72 intensive training hours over the course of nine weeks to learn from seasoned Kern County business and industry leaders, organizers said in a news release. KLA is designed to assist in the development of visionary community leaders who recognize that a healthy business climate leads to a strong economy, which is necessary for a vibrant community.
“This class benefited greatly from the wisdom of the dynamic faculty made up of senior leaders from major companies and industries in Kern County," Mike Turnipseed, academy director, stated in the release.
"The program provides real-life experiences and years of combined knowledge to the academy participants," said Turnipseed, who is also executive director of Kern County Taxpayers Association. "In turn, Kern County’s future business and civic progress will be greatly enhanced by these up-and-coming visionary leaders."
The KLA graduates were honored at a dinner held earlier this month at Bakersfield Country Club. They are:
• John Houchin, Realtor at Coldwell Banker
• Andrew "J.R." Flores, program director at KERN Radio and producer for the Richard Beene Show and the Ralph Bailey Show
• Scott Knoeb, owner of Frontier Real Estate Services
• Matthew Martin, vice president of Western Pacific Research
• Christian Romo, field representative for Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez
• Josth Stenner, community organizer for the Kern Chapter of Faith in the Valley
• Heather Van Housen, chief nursing officer at Adventist Health Bakersfield
• Linda Willis, owner of San Joaquin Veterinary Hospital
Graduates studied aspects of ethics, critical thinking, the economy, education, healthcare, public relations, social issues, communication, leadership, the electoral process and became well versed on important topics in federal, state, regional and local governance.
Sponsors of the 2019 Kern Leaders Academy included Wonderful Orchards, Adventist Health Bakersfield, WZI Inc., Heise Media Group, Pacific Gas and Electric Co., and Kern County Taxpayers Association.
Those interested in applying for or sponsoring the 2020 Kern Leaders Academy, contact Turnipseed at Kerntax@kerntaxpayers.org or 322-2973.
