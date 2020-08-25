The Kern Leaders Academy announced the eight locals who were selected for the class of 2020.
The Academy, which has run since 2008, chooses individuals in Kern County with leadership potential and trains them to become community leaders. Graduates of the nine-week intensive program learn about the challenges that the county faces and how to address them. Faculty members include a wide array of business, industry and government leaders.
These are the eight individuals chosen for this year’s class:
- Sanjeev Advani, owner of Synergy Real Estate & Property Management and Bakersfield Maintenance & Construction
- Josh Bryant, chief business official Taft Union High School District
- Monica Jara Guerra director of community initiatives for Grimmway Schools
- Ucedrah Osby, founder and president of the Bakersfield Chapter of All Of Us Or None and Kern County Parks and Recreation Department Commissioner
- Elizabeth Ramos, administrative assistant at the Kern County Hispanic of Commerce
- Colleen Taber, administrator of the Kern County Farm Bureau
- Angela Trevino, real estate agent and office manager for Century 21 Jordan Link & Co.
- Ally Triolo, communications at Kern County Department of Human Services
The program is sponsored by Wonderful Orchards, Adventist Health, WZI, Inc., PG&E and Heise Media Group and the Kern County Taxpayers Association.
For more information about the Academy, visit www.kernleadersacademy.org.
