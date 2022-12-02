 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Egyptian exhibit opens at Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science

The history and culture of ancient Egypt has long been a source of fascination in the West, where the wonders of the great pyramids, the mysterious sphinxes and the tombs of the pharaohs fired the curiosity of writers, filmmakers and scientists.

Now residents of Bakersfield and the southern valley can get a close-up look at a collection of Egyptian artifacts and high-quality replicas acquired over the past few decades that reflect everyday life — and death — in what was surely one of the most significant civilizations the world has ever known.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases