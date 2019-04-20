Easter may be on Sunday, but there were plenty of holiday-related festivities to take part in on Saturday.
The city's Recreation & Parks department held its annual Egg Hunt at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in partnership with Stay Focused Ministries. More than 100 children from low-income families were able to hunt for eggs.
The free event also included music, food, kids activities, resource booths and more.
Elsewhere, the North of the River Recreation and Park District held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at two locations: Emerald Cove Park and the Riverview Community Center.
The hunt was available for children up to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny was also in attendance to take photos with the kids.
