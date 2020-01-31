Local entities have teamed up to address issues at Oildale parks to make them safer and more usable for residents living nearby.
The partnership between the North of the River Park and Recreation District and the Kern County Public Health Services Department is known as the “Heart Your Park Initiative.” The group addressed their work at Standard Park — which was the third park the partnership focused on since kicking off in May — at a press conference Friday afternoon.
“We want the neighbors around here to know that this (park) is ours,” said Kern County Supervisor Mike Maggard.
Each park initiative starts by surveying nearby residents and asking what issues are plaguing their park, followed by a community meeting. Survey results from Standard Park residents showed that 44 percent thought “park dwellers” were the most troubling while 38 percent felt drug use was, according to Lisa Amarillas, program coordinator for the Public Health Services Department.
“We survey the residents because the issues at Standard Park may not be happening at McCray Park (also located in Oildale),” said Amarillas.
The initiative has previously addressed issues at McCray and Sears parks and plans to focus on North Beardsley Park next. Amarillas also cited issues that have been reported at a skatepark at North Beardsley.
“We’ve heard reports of inappropriate behaviors going on at that skatepark,” Amarillas said. “That’s a great resource for the Oildale community and we want to drive in kids who want to learn how to skate and have fun and not be bullied.”
At the press conference, it was announced that a syringe disposal kiosk has been installed at Standard Park, courtesy of Varner Brothers. Amarillas said that anyone who finds syringes at the park should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
“(KCSO) understands that there might be some time before we get to respond to paraphernalia found in the park when we’re responding to priority calls,” said KCSO deputy Tim Posey. “But when we get the opportunity to respond to that call, the best information available is what we’re looking for and somebody to talk to.”
Maggard — who used to coach little league baseball at Standard Park — holds a special affection for the green Oildale estate. He explained that at one point he considered condemning the park as a public health hazard due to the used syringes.
“(Having needles around the playgrounds) is absolutely unacceptable. We do not tolerate that,” Maggard said.
Mary Davis, who described herself as a North of the River resident, said that she stopped bringing her grandkids to Standard Park six months ago due to the growing homeless and stray dog population. Davis raised concerns to Maggard and the initiative about used syringes that she commonly finds at North Meadows Park.
“There’s been issues at (North Meadows Park) but no one’s been addressing them,” Davis said.
Davis acknowledged that Standard Park looked “better” and was surprised at the lack of trash and stray dogs on Friday, her first time visiting in six months.
North of the River Recreation and Park District general manager Monya Jameson said that before the initiative took place at Sears Park, they were finding drug paraphernalia, alcohol bottles and other “unwanted things.”
After trimming trees, repairing light fixtures and cleaning up the park, Jameson said she learned some “astonishing news” about Sears Park Friday.
“What (our workers) are finding now are lollipop wrappers, small toys and we’re realizing that people are coming back and they’re bringing their kids,” an emotional Jameson said. “That’s what we want here at Standard Park; that’s what we want at all of our parks. We’re not finished, we’re going to continue to move from park to park.”
(1) comment
its amazing how bad things have to get before they someone decides enough is enough...
