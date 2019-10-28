An effort to name a park in Bakersfield after a Sikh civil rights leader has been indefinitely tabled by the Bakersfield City Council.
The City Council had been on the verge of naming a planned park along Akers Road in South Bakersfield after Jaswant Singh Khalra, a Sikh banker in Punjab, India, who was killed by Indian police after launching investigations into thousands of disappearances carried out by the state in the late 1980s and early 90s.
However, a group of Sikh residents made the request to the Council’s Planning and Development Committee earlier this month, prompting the item not to appear on future council agendas.
“The Sikh community said that they wanted to take some time to think about it,” Bakersfield spokesman Joe Conroy said shortly after the decision was made.
Proponents of the effort say they plan to bring the proposal back to the council at some point in the future, after they have engaged in community-wide efforts to stir up support.
“The community is very interested in making it happen, so I think all parties are very open to having that conversation,” said Deep Singh, executive director of Jakara Movement, a statewide nonprofit focused on community building and leadership development.
Ever since it was first introduced, naming a park after a Sikh activist has garnered its share of both supporters and detractors in Bakersfield.
High school students with the local chapter of the Jakara Movement initially came up with the idea to name a park after Khalra, who is often called the Martin Luther King Jr. of the Sikh community.
At first, the students hoped to rename Stonecreek Park in South Bakersfield — where many Sikh residents live — after Khalra, but some Bakersfield residents spoke out against the city changing the name of an existing park.
The group then requested a park that had not yet been developed be named after the Sikh leader.
A park 300 yards south of Stonecreek was selected as the potential site for the name. The 12-acre park is scheduled to be developed in three to five years and has not yet been assigned a name.
The proposal generated some backlash by community members who did not want the park to be named after a Sikh man, and by some who did not see the need to name the park after a person from outside the country.
Singh, however, said Khalra is an important figure to many local Sikhs, who do not feel fully accepted in Bakersfield.
“We’re such an important part of the fabric of this city, but we don’t feel part of it,” he said. “So the naming of the park is a way for the city to express its values of inclusion, of bringing new communities into Bakersfield and really giving the students of this area a sense of pride.”
For the time being, the students and other proponents will try to generate more support for the new name before returning to the council with a request.
In 2017, Fresno named a park after Khalra. It is believed to be the first city in the United States to have done so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.