Downtown Bakersfield's Fox Theater clock tower is one of the city's most recognizable landmarks.
But lately its neon glow has been less than stellar.
All that is about to change.
A GoFundMe drive launched last month to solicit the community's help in restoring the neon lights on the nearly 90-year-old clock tower appears to have been a glowing success.
"We are so proud of the community, the participation and the overall reception to the idea of taking care of this iconic building," said Fox Foundation Board President Gilbert LaRoque.
"The foundation runs it," he said, "but the Fox belongs to Bakersfield."
According to LaRoque and Theater Manager Matt Spindler, the fund's $6,000 goal has been reached — and it is hoped that a free showing at 1 p.m. Saturday of the classic movie "Back to the Future" — where fund organizers will ask for donations — will carry the fund well over the top.
"It was really heart-warming to see how much support we got from the community, support to get this project done," Spindler said. "It makes me feel good about Bakersfield."
Several downtown businesses set up collection cans to help with the effort. And last week, Pyrenees Restaurant co-owner Rod Crawford pledged to completely close the gap by donating close to $700 to the project effort.
Spindler said he hopes to get underway with the repairs by early March.
California Neon will head the project, he said, and will replace blown transformers and make electrical repairs on-site. A neon artist will be on call to repair or re-create neon glass as needed.
Spindler said he's not sure it's in the budget, but he hopes electricians will find a way to leave the light on in the white part of the marquee — even when the theater is closed so passers-by can always see what's coming up at the Fox, even at night.
It's clear the Fox is loved by many. But the aging building will require continual upkeep and restoration, LaRoque said.
In fact, when the clock tower is restored, the aging poster boxes beneath the theater's front breezeway are in need of attention.
And that means more fundraisers will be needed in the future.
"Getting the community involved is crucial," LaRoque said. "Fifty to 100 years from now, we hope the Fox is still here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.