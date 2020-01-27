Edwards Air Force Base will host the grand opening of their TechEd High School Makerspace on Wednesday, according to a press release.
The grand opening will take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Edwards AFB. This will be the first educational makerspace for high school students at the base, according to the release.
Edwards AFC will offer three programs to the community that is eligible with after-school classes for high school students, collaboration and space sharing with existing STEAM at Edwards, and community open hours, according to the release.
