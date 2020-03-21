An active-duty member of the 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the military said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
The release said the individual was being treated at an off-installation medical facility, and was the first instance of COVID-19 on the base.
“The continued safety and well-being of all of Team Edwards has been and remains my focus,” 412th Test Wing Commander Col. Matthew Higer said in the release. “Leaders at all levels of Team Edwards continue to work with our base medical staff and in close coordination with off-base health care agencies to ensure we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 for the installation, the greater Aerospace Valley, and the nation using established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Defense Department guidelines.”
The individual did not live on the base, according to the release, and had been quarantined at an off-base residence after showing symptoms of the virus during a vacation.
The release said Edwards officials were working with the California Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the area. The base is in Health Condition B to reflect the moderate risk of COVID-19 and the risk of exposure to personnel, the release said.
“I continue to encourage and expect all personnel on Edwards AFB to rigorously follow Force Health Protection guidelines that will help to safeguard our community and reduce the impact of a widespread outbreak,” Higer added. “Additionally, all levels of the Department of Defense have issued travel advisories and restrictions that are targeted at flattening the curve of the epidemic.”
The release said Air Force personnel and their families should continue to practice social distancing and proper hygiene to prevent the spread of the virus.
