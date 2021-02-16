Edwards Air Force Base is set to break ground on a Joint Simulation Environment facility on Thursday.
The project aims to bring state-of-the-art modeling and simulation to the Air Force Test Center, according to a news release from 412th Electronic Warfare Group. The facility will clock in at 72,000 square feet and cost $34.4 million, the news release stated. It is projected to bring 50 additional jobs to the base. Construction is scheduled to begin in March and wrap up in August 2022.
The Joint Simulation Environment will have space for eight high-fidelity dome simulators and other dome simulations, test control rooms, cyber and space test operations, data analysis and knowledge management, the news release stated.