United Way hands out school, hygiene supplies in Arvin

The United Way of Kern County hosted a Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies event at a school in Arvin to support children in need.
From 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, volunteers and community partners teamed up with the nonprofit to provide food, books and dental hygiene kits to low-income families at Bear Mountain Elementary School.
"It was a fantastic turnout," said Gabriel Adame, marketing manager for United Way of Kern County, adding the program was aimed at "filling the gap" in areas where the need in Kern is the greatest.
The event was a collaboration among the nonprofit, State Farm, HealthNet, No Kid Hungry, Tasteful Selections and My Kids Healthy Teeth among others that targeted two of the largest issues — low literacy rates and hunger — in Kern County, according to a United Way news release.
The organization tries to host the giveaways five to 10 times each year, Adame said, adding United Way officials are working to finalize plans for a similar event in late September at Fairfax Junior High. He also mentioned the organization's free tax assistance program, also known as VITA, would be available from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday inside the Family and Parent Resource Center at Zephyr Lane Elementary, 6327 Zephyr Lane, in east Bakersfield.
For more information about resources and events offered by United Way, or for information on how to volunteer, call 661-834-1820 or email info@uwkern.org.