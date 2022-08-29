 Skip to main content
United Way hands out school, hygiene supplies in Arvin

The United Way of Kern County hosted a Healthy Minds Healthy Bodies event at a school in Arvin to support children in need.

From 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, volunteers and community partners teamed up with the nonprofit to provide food, books and dental hygiene kits to low-income families at Bear Mountain Elementary School.

