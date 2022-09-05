 Skip to main content
U-RISE grant brings new opportunity to CSUB

Isabel Sumaya wishes a program like U-RISE had been an option when she was an undergraduate student at Cal State Bakersfield.

As a first-generation college student, the Arvin High alum and behavioral neuroscientist who now teaches at CSUB knows she is somewhat of a “unicorn” in her field, as there aren’t many in her demographic leading research labs with a Ph.D.

