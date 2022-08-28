 Skip to main content
Survey on public school concerns notes big gains for charters

Over a quarter of California parents moved their children to a new school during the pandemic, with most saying they wanted a different experience for their child, as well as being dissatisfied with COVID protocols and learning and mental health supports.

Charter schools got the biggest increase in students, with 23 percent of parents reporting their children in such schools after the switch, compared to only 15 percent before the switch. Parents were more likely to live in the Los Angeles area, followed by the Central Valley and the Bay Area. The poll also shows an increase of 4 percentage points in parents who switched their children to home schooling.

