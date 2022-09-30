Support CSUB on Giving Day

Natasha Vinluan knew that attending Cal State Bakersfield would allow her the rare opportunity, as an undergraduate, to do research with top scholars in the field of kinesiology. The only question: How to pay for it.
And then the Stockdale High grad learned of the Student Research Scholars Program, which awards CSUB students $2,000 to conduct and complete research with a faculty mentor.
"Without the funding, a lot of people wouldn't be able to do research," said Vinluan, 20, who will graduate with her kinesiology degree in the spring. "Research has helped me get closer to my professors and given me the chance to present at conferences. CSUB is a very supportive school."
And much of that support comes from the region that CSUB serves. The university will ask supporters to consider making a gift — great or small — toward student success through the third annual Giving Day, a 24-hour marathon of philanthropy that runs from midnight to 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
"There is no boundary where CSUB ends and our community begins," said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. "We are one with our community, and the hope and promise we see for the families of our region is inextricably connected to the success of our students, who are tomorrow's leaders."
On Giving Day, supporters may donate to the areas on campus they are most passionate about, including CSUB's four schools, Athletics, the Walter W. Stiern Library, Dreamers Resource Center and more. The campaign also include several challenges that unlock gifts for reaching certain donor participation milestones.
CSUB aims to surpass 700 donors during the digital fundraising marathon. During last year's Giving Day, the university raised nearly $245,000 from 693 donors across the nation, as well as Canada.
Vinluan, who plans to become an occupational therapist after completing her master's degree, said the support she has received from CSUB has confirmed that the decision to attend her hometown university following high school was the right one.
"Just the opportunity of being able to work with a professor like Dr. Zachary Zenko, who has had so much of his work published and is considered a knowledgeable, credible scholar in the field of kinesiology has helped me so much," she said. "You don't get that opportunity at other universities."
