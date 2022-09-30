 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Support CSUB on Giving Day

Natasha Vinluan knew that attending Cal State Bakersfield would allow her the rare opportunity, as an undergraduate, to do research with top scholars in the field of kinesiology. The only question: How to pay for it.

And then the Stockdale High grad learned of the Student Research Scholars Program, which awards CSUB students $2,000 to conduct and complete research with a faculty mentor.

Jennifer Self is the senior director of strategic communications and PIO at Cal State Bakersfield.

Coronavirus Cases