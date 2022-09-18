 Skip to main content
State lifts vaccine mandate for school staff

Parents, students and teachers kept their students out of school to protest Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students as part of a statewide protest in October 2021. On Tuesday, state Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. It takes effect next week.

 Emma Gallegos / The Californian

Teachers and other school staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer have to be tested weekly to remain on campuses after this week.

State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás Aragón rescinded a public health order requiring that all school employees show proof of vaccination or be tested at least weekly. The new policy became effective Saturday.

