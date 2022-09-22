 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Seeing an opportunity: Advanced Center for Eyecare welcomes Lost Hills students

On her way to the Advanced Center for Eyecare, Lost Hills Elementary sixth-grader Blanca Leon shared her optimism about the trip with Principal Veronica Sanchez-Gregory.

The 11-year-old girl recalled how she was looking for a metal object in her backyard her mother had asked her to find. After spending time scouring the grass, her mom saw her struggling, walked over and found it without too much trouble.

Coronavirus Cases