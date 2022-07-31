 Skip to main content
Science Saturday: Buena Vista Museum entertains and engages with robots, tarantulas and more

A group of kids hovered around the the robot outside the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science as 5-year-old Perseus Molina asked the machine if it could talk.

Bakersfield Police Officer Nickolas Brackett, who was controlling the bomb squad’s electronic scout with what looked like a video game controller, smiled from a distance and made the robot appear to nod.

