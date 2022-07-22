 Skip to main content
Resound competition returns to Bakersfield College

Bakersfield College’s Golden Empire Drum & Bugle Corps, an ensemble within the Performing Arts Department, hosted Resound on Friday at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The competition included performances by the Columbians from Tri-Cities, Washington, Les Stentors from Sherbrooke, Quebec, the Blue Devils "B" from Concord and Vanguard Cadets from Santa Clara, as well as the hosts, who gave the finale performance.

