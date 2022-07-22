Resound competition returns to Bakersfield College

Bakersfield College’s Golden Empire Drum & Bugle Corps, an ensemble within the Performing Arts Department, hosted Resound on Friday at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2019.
The competition included performances by the Columbians from Tri-Cities, Washington, Les Stentors from Sherbrooke, Quebec, the Blue Devils "B" from Concord and Vanguard Cadets from Santa Clara, as well as the hosts, who gave the finale performance.
"From modest beginnings more than four decades ago, Drum Corps International (DCI) has developed into a powerful, nonprofit, global youth activity with far-reaching artistic, educational and organizational influence," according to a statement from Bakersfield College.
"Through the annual DCI Tour and World Championships, Drum Corps International provides entertainment to millions through live performances and nationally broadcast events. Drum Corps International is Marching Music's Major League."
The final scores for the competition were not available as of press time.