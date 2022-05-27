 Skip to main content
McCarthy recognizes 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award winners

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, speaks at a news conference on Rosedale Highway in this file photo.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, hosted a ceremony Thursday to recognize 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award winners for Kern and Tulare counties.

McCarthy also awarded the 23rd Congressional District of California Inspirational High School Educator Award, given to teachers who have empowered their students and provided them with the tools for success over the last academic year.

The Kern County winners included:

Iman Abumeri — Bakersfield Christian High School

Sydney Lovan — Bakersfield High School

Natalie Tun — Centennial High School

Nyssa Combs — East Bakersfield High School

Kyara Horta — Foothill High School

Travis Nguyen — Frontier High School

Travis Plugge — Garces Memorial High School

Chloe Garcia — Highland High School

Joshua Bell — Independence High School

Molly Watson — Kern Valley High School

Lindsay Guyton — Liberty High School

Emily Bristol — North High School

Inderpal Singh — Ridgeview High School

Miss Chinazo Okey Dike — Stockdale High School

Miss Isabella Long — Taft Union High School

Miss Justice Dyer — Tehachapi High School

Johnathan Davis — West High School

Inspirational High School Educator Award recipients:

Jay Yoon — Bakersfield Christian High School

Clair Richards — Bakersfield High School

Dave Richmond — Centennial High School

Brad Sanders — East Bakersfield High School

Sean Miller — Foothill High School

Rebeccah Kwon — Frontier High School

Jaima Cook — Garces Memorial High School

Meaghan Barber—Smith — Highland High School

Alison Abrams — Independence High School

Erin Woodward — Kern Valley High School

Brooke Slayton — Liberty High School

Alison Toy — North High School

Amardeep Bajwa — Ridgeview High School

Katherine Adamson — Stockdale High School

Tammy Sutherland — Taft Union High School

Ned Maino — Tehachapi High School

Angela Jenkins — West High School

