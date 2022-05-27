McCarthy recognizes 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award winners

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, hosted a ceremony Thursday to recognize 23rd Congressional District of California Merit Award winners for Kern and Tulare counties.
McCarthy also awarded the 23rd Congressional District of California Inspirational High School Educator Award, given to teachers who have empowered their students and provided them with the tools for success over the last academic year.
The Kern County winners included:
Iman Abumeri — Bakersfield Christian High School
Sydney Lovan — Bakersfield High School
Natalie Tun — Centennial High School
Nyssa Combs — East Bakersfield High School
Kyara Horta — Foothill High School
Travis Nguyen — Frontier High School
Travis Plugge — Garces Memorial High School
Chloe Garcia — Highland High School
Joshua Bell — Independence High School
Molly Watson — Kern Valley High School
Lindsay Guyton — Liberty High School
Emily Bristol — North High School
Inderpal Singh — Ridgeview High School
Miss Chinazo Okey Dike — Stockdale High School
Miss Isabella Long — Taft Union High School
Miss Justice Dyer — Tehachapi High School
Johnathan Davis — West High School
Inspirational High School Educator Award recipients:
Jay Yoon — Bakersfield Christian High School
Clair Richards — Bakersfield High School
Dave Richmond — Centennial High School
Brad Sanders — East Bakersfield High School
Sean Miller — Foothill High School
Rebeccah Kwon — Frontier High School
Jaima Cook — Garces Memorial High School
Meaghan Barber—Smith — Highland High School
Alison Abrams — Independence High School
Erin Woodward — Kern Valley High School
Brooke Slayton — Liberty High School
Alison Toy — North High School
Amardeep Bajwa — Ridgeview High School
Katherine Adamson — Stockdale High School
Tammy Sutherland — Taft Union High School
Ned Maino — Tehachapi High School
Angela Jenkins — West High School