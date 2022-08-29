KHSD: Unrelated incidents prompt arrest, lockdown at Arvin High

A pair of incidents Monday that Kern High School District officials said were unrelated resulted in a student's arrest and a brief lockdown at Arvin High School.
At around 10:50 a.m., a "routine investigation" by the dean's office led to a handgun being found on campus in a student's possession, according to a KHSD news release.
"The student was arrested, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken," according to the release, which also noted a KHSD police investigation found no indication the student intended to use the weapon at school.
In what district officials said was an unrelated incident, the Arvin Police Department received a phone call about a possible threat in the area, and a secure perimeter was established around the high school as a precaution at about 2:15 p.m., according to a release. That became a lockdown at 2:30 p.m., due to police activity, which lasted until school was dismissed at 2:45 p.m.
As a precaution, extra officers will be at the Arvin High campus Tuesday, according to officials.