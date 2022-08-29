 Skip to main content
KHSD: Unrelated incidents prompt arrest, lockdown at Arvin High

A pair of incidents Monday that Kern High School District officials said were unrelated resulted in a student's arrest and a brief lockdown at Arvin High School.

At around 10:50 a.m., a "routine investigation" by the dean's office led to a handgun being found on campus in a student's possession, according to a KHSD news release. 

