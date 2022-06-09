KHSD offering free breakfast for kids ages 2 to 18

The Kern High School District is now providing a free breakfast to children in the community between the ages of 2 to 18 until July 15 at the following sites (The meals must be consumed on campus.):
Bakersfield High School — 9:00 to 9:30 a.m.
East High School — 8:35 to 9:05 a.m.
Foothill High School — 8:30 to 9:00 a.m.
Golden Valley High School — 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.
Highland High School — 8:50 to 9:20 a.m.
Independence High School — 8:35 to 9:05 a.m.
Kern Valley High School — 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.
Mira Monte High School — 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.
North High School — 8:35 to 9:05 a.m.
Nueva High School — 9:05 to 9:35 a.m.
Ridgeview High School — 8:05 to 8:35 a.m.
Shafter High School — 9:10 to 9:40 a.m.
South High School — 8:35 to 9:05 a.m.
Tierra Del Sol High School — 9:05 to 9:35 a.m.
Vista High School — 8:40 to 9:10 a.m.
Vista West High School — 8:50 to 9:20 a.m.
West High School — 8:40 to 9:10 a.m.
Each year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture partners with local organizations like Kern High School District to provide free meals to children when school is out for the summer. For more information about the Summer Meals program, visit kernhigh.org.