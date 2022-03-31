Kern High hosts meet-and-greet for Del Oro

The Kern High School District hosted its first meet-and-greet for Del Oro High School at Greenfield Middle School on Thursday, a chance for parents and students to learn about the district’s newest campus, which is opening its doors for the first time in the fall.
The event was a chance for the district to provide the community information about the new high school, its activities and athletics that will be offered, as well as registration information for prospective students.
“Del Oro is going to be a high school that's very different in design and structure and programs than any other school,” said Gail Bentley, who will be Del Oro’s first principal.
The new school is expected to ease overcrowding at nearby high schools, according to a presentation by the district’s research and planning department at an August 2021 KHSD board meeting.
These schools include Miramonte High School, which is at 126 percent capacity, Golden Valley High at 137 percent capacity, Arvin High at 139 percent capacity and South High at 121 percent capacity, according to the KHSD presentation.
In response to the opening of Del Oro, the KHSD board also approved a new map changing the boundaries for each school. The changes impacted 13 schools, more than any time in KHSD history, according to The Californian’s previous reporting.
The areas most affected were southeast schools, but also in northeast schools such as Bakersfield, East Bakersfield, Foothill, North and Highland high schools.
The high school will offer more than new buildings, according to Bentley.
Del Oro won’t have classes dismissed by a bell. Teachers are going to be able to take instruction outside. There will also be a block schedule, she said, mentioning a few of the changes in store for the district’s 19th high school. Block scheduling involves a student taking a set of classes one day and then switching to different courses the next day, Bentley said.
Teachers aren’t going to have assigned classrooms and will be able to walk with students to their next class, she added. This also allows for more collaboration between educators.
“We want teachers to have conversations with each other during the school days ... so that the impact to instruction and student access is more immediate,” Bentley said.
McKee Middle School student Jaylene Gilmore, 13, said she was at first apprehensive about attending Del Oro. She was planning to go to Golden Valley High School, but after seeing the pictures of the new campus, which is still being finished, she said she was excited.
The sheer size of the school and its colorful facilities was “unexpected,” the 13-year-old said.
Gilmore’s mother, Joanne Gilmore, said she was happy school officials discussed preparing students for pathways after high school. Bentley said she aims to ensure students are ready for college, military service or work during their time on campus.
Bakersfield City Councilman Eric Arias, who represents the area where Del Oro will open, said the school’s opening impacts more than students. Builders have expressed interest to develop residential and commercial buildings in southeast Bakersfield, he added.
“Southeast is going to get something unique,” Arias said, “and start a new trend for Kern High.”