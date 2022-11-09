 Skip to main content
KCCD race shows why every vote counts

In the races for two Kern Community College District seats, one challenger has taken a lead over an incumbent by a modest margin and, in the other, the margin couldn't be more modest, based on very preliminary returns.

It's important to note the Kern County Elections Office pointed out that despite the processing of more than 56,000 ballots as of Wednesday morning, more than 30,000 remain uncounted with the total number left to count still uncertain as of Wednesday afternoon. Plus, ballots are still coming in by mail.

