‘Grit and grace’: CSUB hosts commencement ceremonies for Class of 2022

There wasn’t a cloud in the sky, but even the bright Bakersfield sun could not compete with the blinding smiles of more than 1,600 students who graduated from Cal State Bakersfield on Friday and Saturday during three commencement ceremonies that celebrated the triumph of perseverance in the face of the extraordinary challenges of the past two years. Adding to the fall commencement numbers, more than 3,000 CSUB students earned bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees this academic year.
“In the future, when you look back on this time of your life, you may wonder how you did it, how you stayed focused when so many others could not find a way forward,” CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said in her address to the graduates and thousands of their family members and friends on the university’s main soccer field.
“But there is no mystery. You did it because you are strong. Because you showed incredible grit and grace in the face of every challenge. You did it because you never forgot why you came to CSUB in the first place: to expand the horizon of hope for yourselves and your families. And because you wanted this day. And now this day is here!”
For Sonia Rangel, 45, the day was decades in the making, she said before Saturday morning’s ceremony. Right out of high school, she began a 20-year career at a local company, “but one day I decided I was done. I knew I had more in myself than what I was giving.”
At age 40, she became the first member of her family to ever enroll in college, starting at Bakersfield College and transferring to CSUB to finish her bachelor’s degree in liberal studies. Next up is CSUB’s credential program and eventually, she hopes, a class of third-graders.
“My parents are so proud, but they had their doubts. They would say, ‘Why are you doing this so late in life?’" she said. "But I was determined. I want to be a teacher.”
When asked what career she intends to pursue with her sociology degree, Abigail Arellano, 25, said, “I want to be everything.”
One of the things she will be — in July — is a mother to son Milo, just a bump under her royal blue gown on Saturday.
“My feet are starting to swell,” she said, gesturing down to her comfortable flats. “But I’ll take my shoes off to walk across that stage if I have to.”
A squad of four alumni from Cesar Chavez High School in Delano, sitting side by side in the vast liberal studies section, were laughing together and taking selfies to chronicle a stunning achievement: They all finished their degrees in just three years.
“We graduated from high school together and now we’re all graduating from CSUB together,” said Elizabeth Lamas, 20.
Twins Marilyn and Bryana Villareal, 21, took a nursing class in high school, “but we decided we didn’t want to be nurses,” Marilyn said. “We signed up for liberal studies and have a passion for it.”
The best part of graduation, said Yanely Rodriguez, 21, is “to see my parents smile.”
Jana Lynn Villasenor, 38, didn’t have to look far to see her mother’s smile, since they graduated together with their master’s degrees Friday evening.
Villasenor received her master’s in public administration and her mom, Maria Lamason, 59, earned her master’s in health care administration. Both took their senior thesis class together and spent endless hours studying and caring for Julieta, Villasenor’s baby.
“We did our undergrad together, too,” Villasenor said. “Our degrees are a symbol of economic mobility. We changed the trajectory of our family.”
Krystal Raynes, the first student in CSUB history to serve on the powerful California State University board of trustees, had a VIP place on the platform at all three commencement ceremonies. But on Friday afternoon, dressed in a traditional Filipina dress to honor her heritage, she had something more important on her mind: “I was still finishing up my last final!”
Raynes graduated Saturday evening with a degree in computer science and a minor in political science, which will be her focus going forward. She has been accepted to Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh to study public policy and management after she completes the Jesse M. Unruh Assembly Fellowship program in Sacramento. Her five years at CSUB gave her all of those opportunities, she said.
“CSUB has been a home when I was homeless — physically and mentally,” she said. “During my lowest times, they invested in my voice, and I felt loved by the entire system. I am so proud to be a part of the ’Runner family, and I’m so grateful for the incredible opportunities I’ve been blessed with here.”
At each commencement ceremony, the emotional highlight comes when Zelezny invites all graduates who are the first in their families to attend college to stand. Nearly every graduate rises to their feet, to thunderous applause and cheers.
One of those students was Kejonae Smith, 23, who transferred from Antelope Valley College to CSUB’s Antelope Valley campus to pursue her degree in child development studies. She advised other first-generation college students to “have a goal in mind. A lot of times — even for me — you think, 'I want to quit.' Sometimes the journey is rocky. But look at me today. This is one of the happiest days of my life.”
Among the glittering sea of decorated graduation caps, Bertha Moreno’s stood out. There was a phrase written in Spanish on the cap of the liberal studies grad that has become a popular tribute with children of immigrants: “Para mis padres que llegaron sin nada y me lo dieron todo,” which translates to, “For my parents, they came with nothing and gave me everything.”
“I’m very grateful that my parents decided to come over here, even though they had a rough time,” said Moreno, 24, her eyes welling up. “And I will always be their baby girl.”
About a half-hour after the start of Saturday morning’s ceremony, overjoyed mother Maria Ortiz was racing with son Jose and daughter Sofia to get to the guest entrance, determined to see daughter Jacqueline Ortiz cross the stage and collect her psychology degree. Before going in, her son interpreted his mother’s response to a question about what this day meant.
“I’m extremely proud because she is the first graduate from our family.”
Jose Ortiz said it was his sister’s example that has pushed him to pursue a college education. He has been accepted to Sacramento State and will start in the fall.
“She had to figure everything out on her own,” he said. “She would stay after school, at Golden Valley High, every day because she had so many questions. It will be so much easier for me.”
When asked how she intended to greet her daughter — now a college graduate — Maria Ortiz’s response required no translation.
A smile spread across her face, and she shook her head in disbelief. She raised both hands, her palms facing skyward, and shrugged her shoulders, words elusive. And then she wiped away the tears that were streaming down her face.