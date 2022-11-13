 Skip to main content
Golden Hawks' mock trial looks to continue winning tradition

Not long after the final gavel slammed down at an international competition in Chicago, Trisha Brown’s Centennial High classroom was once again filled with lessons in jurisprudence as mock trial practice got underway during another busy afternoon on the campus.

Now, after arguing the merits of crime and punishment for a defendant accused of sending a false missile alert, the more than two dozen students in Room 903 areworking daily on a different kind of defense: their county title.

