Future of local schools awaits ballot count

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday in races for the county's largest high school district, the state's biggest K-8 district and several smaller ones.
Some also floated bond measures this election, as several districts sought help with paying for much-needed repairs and campus growth.
Kern election officials noted Wednesday that the results could take weeks to tabulate, noting there are at least 30,000 ballots received since Election Day to be counted, and an unknown number of ballots still to be received, counted and processed. That figure is due to the Secretary of State by Thursday afternoon.
Kern High School
While homebuilder and incumbent Bryan Batey is leading in his race to represent Area 5 for the Kern High School District, his fellow trustees Janice Graves and Cynthia Brakeman found themselves trailing after the first returns released after election night.
As of 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, the Kern Elections Office count had Batey up with 52.61 percent of the vote, or 4,175, over challenger Michelle Shaw, who had 3,761 voters.
Area 5 includes West, South and Ridgeview high schools.
In Area 1, Derek Tisinger, a retired fire captain, picked up a big early lead over Brakeman, garnering 70 percent of the vote, or 6,820 supporters.
In Area 4, which is largely in metro Bakersfield, Kathy Scrivner led with 49.13 percent, or 5,579 votes, over Graves (27.69), Lillian Lopez (17.89) and Martin Higuera (5.28).
The district's bond measure — which needs 55 percent approval to pass — trailed behind the required number by a very slight margin, with 54.4 percent approval, or 22,293 votes in favor, as of Wednesday morning.
If approved, Measure E would add $19 for every $100,000 of assessed property value to a parcel owner's tax bill.
Bakersfield City School
BCSD had two races on the ballot, in Area 2 and Area 4, which include the central and southeastern portions of the district, respectively.
In Area 2, Anthony Fuentes led with 619 votes, or 41.52 percent of the vote that had been tabulated, over Judy Olsson's 32.8 percent and incumbent Pamela Baugher's 25.69 percent.
In Area 4, Laura Guerrero-Salgado led her closest challenger, Mary Poehner, by four votes, with 35.48 percent to 35.15 percent. Isai Jimenez is currently in third with 355 votes, or 29.36 percent of the ballots cast.
Panama-Buena Vista Union
PBVUSD had one race on the actual ballot, with board President Keith Wolaridge running unopposed.
In the contested race, for Area No. 5, incumbent Elynor Cherie Olgin led her challenger, Linda Garcia, by six votes, leading 870 to 864 based on the preliminary returns.
The district's bond measure had met the threshold it needed based on early returns at least, with 57.37 percent of voters supporting the measure, or 6,345 votes, and 42.63 percent, or 4,714 against.
Fruitvale
The Fruitvale School District, which has about 3,000 students located between Rosedale Union to the west and and Bakersfield City to the east, was a bit shy of what it needed based on the preliminary tally.
As of Wednesday morning, 50.88 percent of voters supported its bond measure (1,015) and 49.12 percent (980) were opposed.
Edison
The Edison School District and its 12 precincts have supported Measure G based on the early numbers. Sixty percent were in favor (129 votes) and 40 percent (86) were against.