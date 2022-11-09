 Skip to main content
Future of local schools awaits ballot count

20221109-bc-pollinglocations

Voters enter into a polling location on Stockdale Highway on Tuesday evening.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Voters cast their ballots Tuesday in races for the county's largest high school district, the state's biggest K-8 district and several smaller ones. 

Some also floated bond measures this election, as several districts sought help with paying for much-needed repairs and campus growth. 

