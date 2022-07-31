Delano schools announce free breakfast, lunch for students

Delano Union Elementary School District announced an amendment to its policy for serving meals to students under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs for the 2022-23 school year.
All students will be served lunch and breakfast at no charge at the following sites in Delano: Albany Park School, 235 W. 20th Ave.; Almond Tree Middle School, 200 W. 15th Ave.; Cecil Avenue Math and Science Academy, 1430 Cecil Ave.; Del Vista Math and Science Academy, 710 Quincy St.; Fremont Elementary School, 1318 Clinton St.; Harvest Elementary School,1320 Vassar St.; La Vina Middle School, 1331 Browning Road; Morningside School, 2100 Summer Drive; Pioneer School, 1001 Hiett Ave.; Princeton School, 1959 Princeton St.; Terrace School, 1999 Norwalk St.; and Nueva Vista Language Academy, 120 Garces Highway.