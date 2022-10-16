 Skip to main content
Cyberattacks highlight the vulnerability of California schools

St. HOPE Public School 7 Elementary in Sacramento used some of its stimulus funds to buy laptops for students. California Department of Education spokesperson Scott Roark said the agency shares best practices and resources for data security on its webpage, but district and school officials make their own decisions regarding cybersecurity measures.

 Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters

If Los Angeles Unified, the state’s largest school district, can be hit with a ransomware attack, how prepared are California’s public schools for the increasing threat of cyberattacks?

It depends, according to experts working in the field of cybersecurity and information technology in the state’s public schools. Some districts might have a handful of cybersecurity professionals on staff, while others don’t have any. On top of that, there are currently no statewide guidelines for digital security at school districts.

