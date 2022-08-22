CSUB welcomes students to follow its red brick road

Brandon Rosas transferred to Cal State Bakersfield from Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria for the 2020-21 school year to get the traditional college experience.
And as the criminal justice walked onto campus for his in-person classes Monday, he felt like he was finally getting that opportunity.
“It’s been two years since I’ve been able to do in-person classes,” Rosas said, noting COVID put the real college experience — enjoying campus life, getting to meet people, engaging with professors — “on hold.”
“So this is very exciting, very exciting,” he added.
In keeping with her start-of-semester tradition, CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny stood by the campus’s “red brick road” entryway to share CSUB pins and offer help to any students who looked as though they were trying to find their way to class.
“We’re very optimistic about the year. About 80 percent of our classes are in face-to-face mode,” she said, “and students want a little bit of flexibility with family and with work, and so about 20 percent of those courses are going to be offered virtually hybrid.”
Zelezny said the university continues to surpass its state enrollment targets, with officials noting CSUB saw an increase of about 300 full-time equivalent students (from 8,242 to 8,542), which is the figure the state uses to determine funding levels.
The total number of students enrolled is currently 9,645 students, which is slightly down from last year’s 10,624 students with a little over three weeks left for students to enroll. CSUB also added 20 new faculty members to its roughly 700 total.
CSUB officials also shared their enthusiasm for nearly 90 projects that are underway, including upgrades for its nursing facilities and an $83 million state allocation for a research facility expected to help shape the region’s future as an energy leader.
New degree options on the campus include a degree program in Ethnic Studies that’s still in the planning stages and a new history degree option for CSUB’s School of Arts and Humanities. It's history with a concentration in social science teaching.
Third-year journalism major Kiara Zabala described the campus return as “nerve-wracking,” adding that it was exciting to see new faces and make new friends, but she was also somewhat nervous about the return. The focus required for in-person learning is a bit different, she added.
“Having to get back into the mentality of, ‘I’m going to absorb all this information’ is definitely hard. That’s, I think, one of the reasons why I’m nervous to be back. You have to learn how to study again and get back into those habits.”