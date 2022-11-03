 Skip to main content
CSUB celebrates growing number of early graduates

Looking out across the full room at a reception for Cal State Bakersfield’s class of 2023 early graduates, Provost Vernon Harper reminded the students about the importance of doing something consequential after they earn their degrees next month.

For many in the room, including a growing number of first-generation graduates, their presence  — after overcoming the challenges of being first in their families to complete a degree, the pandemic and other obstacles students encounter — is consequential.

