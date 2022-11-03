CSUB celebrates growing number of early graduates

Looking out across the full room at a reception for Cal State Bakersfield’s class of 2023 early graduates, Provost Vernon Harper reminded the students about the importance of doing something consequential after they earn their degrees next month.
For many in the room, including a growing number of first-generation graduates, their presence — after overcoming the challenges of being first in their families to complete a degree, the pandemic and other obstacles students encounter — is consequential.
Harper also shared that the number of early graduates has grown in recent years. The first reception for early graduates in 2018 had about 10 students.
Now CSUB has 99 students expected to graduate across four different schools, and dozens showed up Thursday at the Runner Cafe to share their gratitude for their family members’ support, as well as to celebrate their achievement.
“We had this idea for the ceremony a few years ago, and for it to turn into this — it's just really rewarding. And (the tradition) is going to continue … past all of us,” Harper said. “And it feels great.”
Anabel Mendez became emotional while sharing her gratitude for the sacrifices her parents made, including her dad’s work commute from their home in Wasco to a job near Harbor City, which meant he would be away for days at a time.
“I never imagined myself standing here before you all, but I am extremely grateful for it,” Mendez said. “Thanks to my parents and their sacrifices, I had the opportunity to attend college and achieve my goal — of earning first an associate's degree, which was before I graduated high school, and now a bachelor's degree.”
Mendez’s success story through dual enrollment is also increasingly common. Harper and President Lynnette Zelezny pointed out that the Kern Pledge, a partnership with the Kern High School District, helps ensure students graduate prepared for success at CSUB.
Amritpal Kaur, who also shared a story about being a first-generation college student, expressed gratitude for what many of those gathered there referred to as the “Runner family,” referring to their fellow students, alumni network and faculty.
While the pandemic helped her figure out how to “improvise,” come up with answers on the spot and be flexible, there was plenty of help along the way.
“My advice is to get as much help and bother the faculty as much as you can,” she said with a laugh. “Because they will help you get through this and they will bring up important opportunities that you yourself wouldn't come across if you didn't have them there.”