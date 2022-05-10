Charting a new course

When he was 16 years old, Jesus Serrano left Mexico for the United States and settled with extended family in the Bay Area while he attended his sophomore and junior year of high school in Union City. He learned English during that time and had been talking with a counselor at the high school who was known for helping immigrant kids go to college.
But when he turned 18, in his senior year of high school, his family pressured him to leave school and get a job, telling him: “People from Mexico don’t come here to study. They come here to work.”
He eventually did what was expected and left school, entering a cycle of grueling work that set his life on a course far different from what his younger self had hoped for. For most of the past 25 years, he’s held down two jobs at a time that he described as “always entry-level.” He delivered newspapers for The Californian for the past 13 years, and he also worked in construction, landscaping, roofing or in warehouses during the day.
Then in 2018, he applied to be a bus driver at Greenfield School District, which required him to have a GED and he ended up at the Bakersfield Adult School. After two months, he had the GED and also, with the help of an encouraging teacher there, a new plan for his life.
At the teacher’s urging, he decided to pursue a college degree and enrolled at Bakersfield College. On Thursday, the 44-year-old will graduate with honors with an associate degree and triple majors in Spanish, math and economics.
Next up: He’s been accepted to Cal State Bakersfield for the fall.
“The teacher at the adult school was the one who pushed me in the right direction because I was focused on just going back into the workforce,” Serrano said. “She is the one who made me rethink everything. I will alway be grateful. Now I’m inspired, I want to do that, I want to touch somebody’s life in the right way. For me, this is a second chance.”
Serrano said his career goal is to teach math at an adult school or community college. In the process, he also hopes to change the cultural perception he experienced that education has little value.
“If you give education to someone, that person’s life is going to be better,” he said. “Their whole family’s life is going to be different.”
Dedicated student with ‘teacher potential’
Serrano’s adult school teacher was Nancy Arias, who remembered Serrano as a standout student who loved learning and had all the ingredients to be a stellar teacher himself. She had a running joke with Serrano that he was going to take over her job when she retired.
“I could see teacher potential. He helped other students and helped to motivate others," she said. "He was a very dedicated and committed student.”
Arias wasn’t the only one impressed by Serrano’s work ethic, nor the only who tried to recruit Serrano to the profession.
“I definitely saw (the potential) and tried to recruit him to history. He told me basically every professor he had tried to do the same,” said Erin Miller, a history professor at BC.
Miller said Serrano attended nearly all the officer hours she held, eager for feedback and suggestions on how he could improve and do better. He would pre-write essays for practice and ask her to look at them and give feedback. She described him as someone with a growth mindset who was also endearingly humble.
“When you see an individual that takes critique so effectively that their growth is exponential, you realize what they can achieve is limitless. And it’s nice to be part of that,” Miller said.
“If he didn’t get something he would keep working at it. Nothing ever discouraged him, he kept on working at it until he got it,” math professor Tom Greenway said. “I wish all my students were like him.”
The Math Department awarded Serrano a special recognition in December for his “exemplary determination to learn and succeed” after Serrano had to miss two weeks of in-person Calculus III when he had COVID but still managed to earn a B in the class.
“The greatest reward for us as faculty is to see our students rise to the occasion and blossom into the person they set out to become,” said history professor Olivia Garcia. “Jesus is a great example for students who come from difficult backgrounds and have to work hard.”
In search of ‘a better life’
Growing up in Mexico, Serrano was raised by his single mother who never learned to read or write and always worked two jobs. She encouraged him in school while setting an example of hard work. Because of that, Serrano said, he alway saw education as a way to change his life.
“Ever since I was young I knew education was what could get me out. If I study, this is going to give me a better life,” he said.
The first time Serrano visited the United States at 15, his mother made him promise to return. His father had left Mexico years before for the Bay Area and had become gravely ill. Serrano flew with some uncles to see his dad (who survived the illness) but kept the promise and returned home. The following year, though, after completing the equivalent of ninth grade in Mexico, he faced an uncertain situation. He would have to pay to continue his studies, something his mother couldn’t afford. He decided to head north instead.
Several years after he left high school in Union City to go to work, Serrano met and married his wife, Fabiola. When his uncle started a roofing business in Bakersfield in the early 2000s, the couple followed him. Together they had four children, who are now 13, 18, 20 and 21 and focused on providing a good life for them.
That meant Fabiola stayed home with the children while Serrano worked as much as possible. Life hasn’t been without challenges. During the housing market collapse and the subsequent Great Recession in 2008, the family lost their home, a devastating situation that left a mark on Serrano.
“It was pretty rough for a whole year. But I tried to take those experiences and learn. When I finally got over that, I said never again. I’m not going to let that happen again,” Serrano said.
He’s always pushed his children to do well in school and attend college. His oldest daughter is wrapping up her third year at UC Davis and his other daughter will graduate high school this year and join her father at Cal State Bakersfield in the fall. Serrano’s oldest son went to work in construction after graduating high school during the pandemic, but Serrano says he’s trying to convince him to go to college as well.
Serrano’s wife, Fabiola, said she’s happy to see her husband achieve a long-held goal. She and their children will be in the audience for commencement on Thursday.
“I’m just happy because after all this struggle, he’s accomplishing something he wants. He’s made it,” Fabiola said.
Serrano said he’s always encouraged his own children by stressing how their lives will be different if they pursue their education. He tells them: “That cycle of working all the time and not getting out of it, you’re going to break it. You’re going to break a whole entire generation from thinking education won't get you anywhere.”
Now, instead of just telling them, he can’t point to his own journey as proof.
Stacey Shepard is the program manager of marketing and public relations for Bakersfield College.