Charter school could face another rejection from BCSD

Central Academy of Arts and Technology board members, from left, Greg West, Joanna Kendrick and board President David James tour the new space where the school plans to open. The charter school signed a lease to take over Old Church Plaza at 1200 Truxtun Ave. It recently announced that it hoped to be operational by fall 2023. Plans to renovate the location have been on hold until the charter petition receives approval. 

 Emma Gallegos / The Californian / File

Bakersfield City School District staff once again recommended a denial for a petition from the Central Academy for the Arts and Technology, which is seeking to open a charter school on Truxtun Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.

“Specifically, there were issues regarding their instructional program,” BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque said Friday in discussing a staff report on the petition that had just been posted online. “The terminology is, whether there’s sound or unsound educational programs. In the initial petition and subsequent follow-up petition … we found ongoing unsound practices in their petition.”

