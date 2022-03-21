Charter school changes target opening date, looks to resubmit petition

A charter school group seeking a first-of-its-kind approval from the Bakersfield City School District’s governing board temporarily withdrew its petition, school officials confirmed Monday, announcing new plans with hopes of opening a campus in fall 2023.
The Central Academy for the Arts and Technology initially sought to open its doors in August, but following a BCSD report listing a number of concerns about its educational programs, charter school officials announced it would revise the petition and resubmit the plan in “a couple of weeks.”
After BCSD’s governing board voted unanimously to receive the charter school’s petition at its Feb. 22 meeting, on March 7, district Superintendent Mark Luque released “Final Report, Findings, and Formal Recommendation to the Central Academy of Arts and Technology Charter Petition,” a 10-page review of the petition, which cited a number of staff concerns and recommended the petition be denied.
While the charter school team was excited to offer its programs to the community as soon as possible, it didn’t want to do so at the expense of the charter school’s relationship with the district, said Joanna Kendrick, a founding member of the proposed school, which is why the new timeline made sense. She also said she looked forward to working with the district to address its questions.
“(Luque’s) sentiment that he shared with us was that he felt that staff just needed more information,” Kendrick said, “and that with that information, they would be able to make a more positive determination of the school’s ability to serve students.”
BCSD staff declined to comment on the contents of the report or the approval process, noting Luque was planning to discuss the findings at an upcoming board meeting.
Luque confirmed Monday at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School that he received notification about the charter school's change of plans Friday via email, and added the petitioners “have some work to do.”
BCSD board President Lillian Tafoya, who was a principal at several BCSD schools before joining the governing board, shared concerns about the initial timeline, based on her experience working in education. District staff also raised questions in their report in regard to how the charter school would be able to meet the needs of the high number of special needs and English learning BCSD students.
Both Tafoya and Steve Comstock, president of the district’s teachers union, noted the district has a high number of students who fit these two categories, and that staff has worked for years to develop programs that serve these populations well.
Comstock said the charter school is the first of its kind to be presented to the BCSD in recent memory, but questioned whether it was necessary.
“I do respect them,” Tafoya said. “I think their heart was in the right place, and they did a lot of preparation. We had a huge binder of information. It's just that it wasn't comprehensive enough to meet the needs of the students that (BCSD) serves.”
Kendrick said the programming aspects of the petition for those groups wouldn’t be changed significantly in the revise; however, in the next submission, a separate appendix would detail a day in the life of a special needs student and a day in the life of an English language learner, with their specific schedules.
In addition to concerns about the program that were discussed, Comstock noted the concerns raised by district staff about how students would get to and from the proposed downtown campus, which is not considered a very walkable area for school-age children.
Kendrick acknowledged the issue, and noted that it’s a bit of a “tricky situation."
While charter schools aren’t technically required to provide transportation, she said, the district also shared that it can’t afford to do so for the charter school. So if transportation services aren’t provided, according to those questioning the petition, then how would the school plan to meet and serve the campus’ immediate demographics?
In response, Kendrick said the school’s budget team plans to go back and look at transportation costs and make a determination about ”what we could afford and what’s realistic” by next week.
Kendrick said the goal now was for the resubmission of the charter school petition to happen in time for a hearing at the BCSD governing board’s May meeting, which would make June the target date for a board vote.
“We weren't having the conversations we wanted to have,” Kendrick said, referring to the previous report, which she said was created without much discussion between BCSD staff and the charter school proponents. “And we are happy to take a step back, give them more information, really prove that the plan is there, a positive intent is there and build a partnership, versus sort of rush this and destroy relationships in the process. … We want to see choice and innovation and we think this is one of many paths to that for our kids.”