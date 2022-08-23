BCSD teachers host 'road show' to encourage music education

The 11 instrumental teachers with the Bakersfield City School District have embarked upon a barnstorming tour for the next two weeks to promote music education, according to Michael Stone, visual and performing arts department coordinator for BCSD.
“The Music In Our Schools Week assemblies are an annual event where we show the children in our elementary schools the instruments of the orchestra and give them information about how to sign up to be in our music classes,” Stone said. “We call it, affectionately, ‘the road show.’”
It’s a hectic pace by any measure, with 33 district sites being visited over 10 days, with the teachers and a few students performing in 30-minutes assemblies. The 45-minute breaks in between the performances allow for packing, unpacking, travel and repeat.
The musical selections focus on songs that educators hope children will be interested in, with this year’s performances featuring songs from the popular Disney animated film “Encanto!”
Stone and the team know how important it is to engage students in music studies, which the district introduces all students to with its third-grade lesson plan featuring recorders. In fourth, fifth and sixth grade, any student can study an instrument, Stone said, and if students don’t have access to one, the district has them available.
Stone also pointed to district data that tracks the GPA for two different cohorts — one with students who play instruments and one with students who don’t. The data indicates that, on average, students who play instruments have GPAs that are 0.44 points higher and a 1.8 percent higher attendance rate. The district currently has approximately 3,000 students taking part in its instrumental music program, Stone said.
“Access to the arts is critically important to the academic and social development of our students,” said BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque. “Our board of trustees is committed to prioritizing arts in education. We are thankful to have such an opportunity to engage students through music and the arts.”