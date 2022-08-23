 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

BCSD teachers host 'road show' to encourage music education

The 11 instrumental teachers with the Bakersfield City School District have embarked upon a barnstorming tour for the next two weeks to promote music education, according to Michael Stone, visual and performing arts department coordinator for BCSD.

“The Music In Our Schools Week assemblies are an annual event where we show the children in our elementary schools the instruments of the orchestra and give them information about how to sign up to be in our music classes,” Stone said. “We call it, affectionately, ‘the road show.’”

Coronavirus Cases