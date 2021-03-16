BCSD opens enrollment for its virtual and in-person Summer Learning Academy

Bakersfield City School District announced that it is enrolling students for two sessions for its upcoming Summer Learning Academy.
All students first through eighth grade are eligible to enroll in a STEAM program that is focused on mitigating learning loss from the past school year as well as the social and emotional development of students.
There will be both virtual and in-person classes in the Summer Learning Academies, according to district spokeswoman Tabatha Mills. When registering, parents will be able to choose which they prefer.
Students who enroll are called "STEAM Rangers." The robust academic program will cover literacy, math as well as music and visual arts. District music teachers will teach music to incoming fourth graders and art teachers from the Bakersfield Museum of Art will teach incoming fifth graders.
The BCSD Parent Centers will be open virtually, offering Zumba and other classes for self-improvement and parenting supporting your child academically.
The first Summer Learning Academy session will be held June 14 through July 2, 2021. The second session will be July 12 through July 30, 2021. Parents must register their student by May 3.
To register, visit https://go.bcsd.com/g1y.