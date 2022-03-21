BCSD hosts ribbon-cutting to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School

The opening of Bakersfield City School District’s newest elementary school was celebrated Monday with a “long overdue” ribbon-cutting, officials said.
Invoking some of the hallmarks of its namesake’s famed civil rights speeches, school and community leaders shared messages of hope and opportunity for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in southeast Bakersfield.
“I’m honored to take the baton and lead the MLK dream team into the future, and these wonderful children into the future,” said school Principal Cheryl Stamper, referring to the $42 million campus on Citadel Street across from Belle Terrace Park. “But it is this community of support that will ensure that it’s a bright future.”
BCSD governing board President Lillian Tafoya recalled standing at the school’s site about six years ago and discussing plans for the campus before it was constructed. Most of the school construction was complete when the campus opened on Aug. 12, 2020; however, at that point the district, following state protocols, was using remote learning.
BCSD Superintendent Mark Luque said as someone who grew up just a few miles northeast of the campus, he was extremely proud of the community effort that made the school possible, as well as the opportunity it represented for the area.
“After two long years, we’re finally able to celebrate this beautiful school facility,” Luque said, shortly before Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh cut the honorary ribbon in front of the school as more than 700 students worked on lessons inside.
Fifth District county Supervisor Leticia Perez stood near her son, Jude Jara, a fifth-grader and vice president of the school’s student government, and excitedly talked about how the campus and the adjacent park fit into a multimillion-dollar “full regional upgrade for this community" — including $1 million that was being spent on Belle Terrace Park — in one of the most underperforming areas in Kern County.
“This is the biggest and most exciting investment into my district I have seen as supervisor,” she said Monday. “We know that when great educators are partnered with our children’s hopes and dreams that absolutely anything is possible, and magic is possible.”