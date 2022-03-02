Bakersfield City School District presents pair of music festivals

The Bakersfield City School District is presenting a pair of music festivals next week, according to the district’s Visual and Performing Arts Department.
The 15th annual Junior High/Middle School Band and Orchestra Standards Festival is set for Tuesday and the fifth annual Junior High/Middle School Choir Standards Festival is set for Thursday.
Both events are set to take place at Bakersfield College’s Simonsen Indoor Theater. The orchestra festival is set to start at 9:25 a.m. while the choir festival is set to start at 9:40 a.m.
This year, the district’s elementary instrumental music program is the largest on record since records were kept in 2003, with 3,359 students participating.
The theater is located at 1801 Panorama Drive in Bakersfield.