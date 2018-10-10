The Bakersfield City School District will break ground on a new school on Friday.
A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. at the southwest side of Cottonwood Road and Belle Terrace, where the new Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School will be located. Mayor Karen Goh and several district officials will speak at the event.
The new school is estimated to open in 2020 and will serve around 900 K-6 kids.
Call 431-4600 for more information.
Bakersfield College’s Delano campus is unveiling its first HVAC certificate and associate’s degree program on Monday.
The campus, located at 1450 Timmons Ave., will host a ceremony at 10 a.m. The program — the first of its kind in the Kern Community College District — is being paid for through $1 million in state funding for the creation and expansion of career and technical education programs in the college.
The funding was secured by Assemblyman Rudy Salas in this year’s state budget.
"This event marks the beginning of the creation of a jobs pipeline from BC directly into the workforce," said district trustee Romeo Agbalog. "Once the HVAC program is up and running, local area students will have the opportunity to earn an education and skills in a field of work that is in high demand with competitive wages. BC, KCCD, and I remain committed to improving the quality of life in our communities through education and gainful employment, one student at a time.”
For more information, call the college at 395-4011.
An assistant professor at Cal State Bakersfield has been selected to participate in a nationwide program educating educators about the television industry.
Jeremy Warner is one of 25 professors from colleges and universities across the nation to be chosen to participate in the Television Academy Foundation’s Faculty Seminar Program, a five-day seminar to be held in November.
During the seminar, professors will learn from several entertainment professionals about various aspects of the industry such as writing, production and technology. There will also be private studio tours and trips to Hollywood production facilities.
“I believe this is not only an opportunity for me but opens the door for CSUB students to networking and securing positions in the entertainment industry,” Warner said. “I know Bakersfield has attracted a great deal of film and television production, and I hope this leads to Kern County securing jobs in the field and bringing more of the film and television industry here.”
