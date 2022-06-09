Education leaders to build better pathway from high school to college to well-paying jobs

Kern County residents as a whole are seriously behind the curve in educational attainment and employable talent — and it’s been hurting local individuals, their families, businesses and entire communities for years.
On Thursday, more than two dozen education leaders and industry partners met at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office in downtown Bakersfield to announce that an $18 million statewide competitive grant has been awarded to support efforts to streamline pathways intended to help high school students complete postsecondary education and find well-paying jobs in the local workforce.
"By streamlining specific K-16 pathways, we will remove barriers to educational success and improve educational attainment levels for Kern County students," county Superintendent of Schools Mary Barlow said at the gathering.
"The programs funded by this grant will ensure all students have equitable access to resources and opportunities," she said, "and it will help meet the workforce needs of our region."
Educational attainment in Kern lags behind both the state and the nation. For example, only about 17 percent of Kern County residents hold a bachelor's degree or higher, compared with 34.7 percent across California, according to U.S. census data.
Moreover, Kern County employers must recruit from outside the county in numerous industries, including health care, education, engineering and computing because there are too few highly skilled local candidates to meet those local workforce needs, Barlow said.
One of the goals of the grant initiative is to help employers find talent locally rather than having to recruit skilled employees from outside the region, said Rick Jhaj, chief data officer for Countryside Corp. in Bakersfield.
"There's such a large disconnect currently between high-paying jobs and qualified individuals to fill these positions," Jhaj said. "As a business owner in Kern County, I can speak firsthand of the disconnect."
Employers here struggle to find talent, said the executive, who also serves as a member of the grant steering committee.
“In my business experience, I have seen the greatest long-term success from fulfilling job motivation by promoting from within,” he said.
Building a confident and educated workforce will make that possible and, as a result, the community will see greater long-term success and more revenue will stay in Kern County.
“If we advance and educate our own workforce right here in Kern,” Jhaj told the gathering, “we can help increase the chances of financial freedom for local families, and establish greater stability in their lives, which will trickle down to their descendants and provide an opportunity to break that cycle" of poverty.
CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny spoke about why this effort is so important.
"Kern County will not be able to achieve inclusive economic growth and decrease the number of struggling families in our region without improving educational attainment," she said.
She thanked several strategic educational partners involved in this initiative, including Kern Community College District, West Kern Community College District, Kern High School District, UC Merced, UCLA and other educational institutions.
But how can such an elusive goal be met?
Jessica Grimes, regional chair and dean of economic and workforce development at the Kern Community College District, said they must think about this comprehensively.
"The student is not just with us for a period of time," Grimes said, "but is partnering with us on the educational journey that may begin in high school, but continues on as he or she is an adult learner."
They want to make sure they are diversifying that educational pipeline so that students see educators who have experienced a similar path, and education professionals who look like them.
Dual enrollment, which exposes high school students to college classes, again through partnerships between various high school and college districts.
"We know that public health, health care, mental health, there are so many different areas where the labor market information shows us that we have an undersupply," she said. "But it's also important to make sure that our students are aware of these careers, so the medical preparation pipeline is providing that information as early as seventh grade."
There are several other pathways, including a STEM pathway and early college industrial automation.
Goals of the grant-funded program include:
• Dramatically increasing the number of dual-enrollment classes available to students, ensuring early college options are widely available to all students on all Kern County high school campuses.
• Improving strategic mentoring, advising and leadership development.
• Implementing outreach and support programs, especially for first-generation college students, students of color and those disproportionately affected by the pandemic, ensuring that students who start college, persist and complete a program.
• Increasing the number of local candidates earning associate and bachelor’s degrees to support the health care, engineering and education industries.
• Improving academic preparation for college access and success.
• Facilitating student transitions from high school to college and career.
• Simplifying support.