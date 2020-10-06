Edison School District, a two-school district on the eastern edge of Bakersfield, has been granted a waiver to open by the county’s public health department. It's the 28th district to be approved in the county, the largest one in Bakersfield and only the second public school district in the city.
Kern County is considered a “purple” county by the state, meaning it’s under the heaviest restrictions for its rates of COVID-19. It also means its schools are closed for in-person learning, except for vulnerable groups like special education students. But the state gives counties the authority to approve waivers so schools can bring in students in grades TK through 6 for in-person instruction.
Edison's waiver grants it authority to open on Oct. 12. The district, whose enrollment is 792, lays out a plan where classes will be split into cohorts of no more than 16 staff and students total to return to school in-person two days a week. Group A will attend Monday and Tuesday, and Group B will attend Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be reserved for deep cleaning of the campus, and all students will be learning virtually.
Maple School District, a small public district in Shafter with 292 students, also had a waiver approved by the county recently. Heritage Christian Schools also had its waiver approved.