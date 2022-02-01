 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Edible Schoolyard kicks off its winter camp

The Edible Schoolyard Kern County kicked off its monthlong winter camp program Tuesday afternoon. Because the weather is chilly and it gets dark earlier, winter sessions tend to be spent mostly in the kitchen, according to program director Dylan Wilson.

But campers still were able to spend some time outside Tuesday touring the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard, learning the source of a kitchen's bounty. They were even able to harvest a few ingredients for vegetable chow mein themselves, including cilantro and snap peas.

A picky eater was also converted: The camper was hesitant with new foods but came back for seconds and thirds.

"It's always rewarding to see a student try something new for the first time," Wilson said.

Coronavirus Cases

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections