Edible Schoolyard Kern County announces enrollment for winter camp

Enrollment is open for the Edible Schoolyard Kern County’s 2022 Winter Camp program. ESYKC is accepting students until it reaches capacity, according to a news release Tuesday.
Winter Camp this year will be held exclusively in the ESY Kitchen Classroom, combining a unique curriculum with a hands-on learning environment, officials said.
The program consists of four weekly sessions each Tuesday, starting Feb.1 until Feb. 22. Winter Camp is open to students in the fourth through sixth grade. Classes will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. each week at the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard in southwest Bakersfield.
Adults can register their children online and find more information at esykerncounty.org/programs. The camp costs $150 per camper, with a limited number of full and partial scholarships available.