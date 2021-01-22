Kern County's unemployment rate was 11.3 percent in December, up from a revised 9.4 percent in November, according to information released by the state Employment Development Department on Friday.
It is an increase over the year-ago estimate of 7.1 percent, EDD reported.
All industries combined shed 900 jobs month-over-month. Farm jobs were down by 1,500, while nonfarm jobs were up by 600.
Notable month-over-month was a loss of 1,100 leisure and hospitality jobs, a decline of 5.1 percent.
But there were gains in other sectors: 500 jobs in construction (3.1 percent growth); 1,200 jobs in trade, transportation and utilities (2.3 percent growth); 200 in educational and health services (.5 percent growth); and 200 in government (.3 percent growth).
EDD data indicates local joblessness officially peaked at 18.7 percent in April of last year.
California's unadjusted unemployment rate was 8.8 percent in December.