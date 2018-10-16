Cal State Bakersfield has been ranked among the top 50 best online master's degree programs in curriculum and instruction by the site Top Education Degrees.
The university came in at No. 39 in the rankings, which were determined based on tuition value, student-to-faculty ratio and national recognition, with bonus points awarded if there is a special tuition discount for online students.
The rankings were created using the National Center for Education Statistics' College Navigator database.
"Our number one priority is to provide our students with a meaningful education that prepares them to lead and serve our communities," said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. "We are proud to be included in this ranking of best online master's in curriculum and instruction."
Bakersfield College is holding several events this week as part of the statewide Undocumented Student Week of Action.
Activities kicked off Tuesday, when students were able to sign postcards to be delivered to Congress advocating for a permanent solution regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and immigration-related issues.
On Wednesday, the college will hold financial aid workshops at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Center for Student Success providing information about the DREAM Act and scholarship opportunities. BC’s MEChA student group will also man a voter registration table for next month’s election.
There will be a legal clinic and immigration resource fair in the Fireside Room at noon Thursday, as well as a Know Your Rights workshop at 1 p.m. in the Collins Conference Center and a Truth Act Form Workshop at 6 p.m.
Activities will wrap up on Friday with workshops on advocating through art at 4:30 p.m. in the Center for Student Success.
For more information, call the school at 395-4011.
Bakersfield College is holding its annual Bioenergy Day on Oct. 23.
The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Levan Center, 1801 Panorama Drive. The luncheon will focus on the theme of biomass and how it plays a critical part in the state’s energy infrastructure. The discussion will be led by the Mount Poso Cogeneration Co. LLC, Macpherson Oil Co. and Bakersfield College.
Those interested can register at bit.ly/2R0dbQD by Oct. 19. For more information, call 873-4727.
Cal State Bakersfield will be holding a two-day event focused on virtual reality and 360-degree video next week.
The free event, called XR Hackathon, will run from Oct. 26-28 in the multipurpose room of Student Housing East, located on Kroll Way. Up to 200 college students from across the CSU system will come to the Bakersfield campus to learn from industry professionals.
The workshop will discuss the following concepts:
- Augmented reality: Superimposing computer-generated images onto the view of the real world, such as the game Pokemon Go
- Virtual reality: Interacting in a fully computer-generated world
- Mixed reality: A mix of both augmented and virtual reality
- 360-degree filmmaking: Using special camera equipment to record video in every direction simultaneously
As part of the event — which is being held for the first time this year by the CSUB Entertainment Alliance and the college’s communications department — students will get to create their own video or animation projects.
Activities kick off at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 with a talk from Kent Bye, creator of the Voices of VR podcast. All of the workshops will take place on Saturday. On Sunday, students will turn in their projects, which will be judged.
For more information, visit csub.edu/xrhackathon or call 654-2696.
(1) comment
Typical left-wing crapola....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.